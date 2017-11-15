Google promotes Android Pay with Justice League bots

Unlock your superpowers with Android Pay and Justice League — Google — “If you use Android Pay today, you’re in for a surprise. Like our beloved animations of space explorers, Halloween haunts, and Wimbledon players in the past, five of our Android bots have channelled their superpowers to become Justice League Super Heroes in celebration of the movie… You’ll have the chance to collect Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg or Aquaman when you pay in stores.”