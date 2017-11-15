Challenger bank lets customers activate their debit card with their NFC phone

Tap to activate your debit card — Monzo — “If you use Monzo on Android (and have a device that supports NFC), you’ll now be able to activate your new Monzo debit card just by tapping it on your phone… Rather than typing in the card number, or even having to take a picture, simply tap your card and phone together to activate it immediately.”

