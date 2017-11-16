Microsoft Wallet is now Microsoft Pay: New app appears in Store — On MSFT — “Microsoft Wallet has changed its name to Microsoft Pay… Microsoft Pay was included in the Windows 10 Creators Update, but only now Microsoft Wallet has updated to reflect the name change. Microsoft Pay is developed for use with Windows 10 and Windows 10 on Arm devices.”
- Microsoft rebrands wallet as Microsoft Pay
- ICICI Bank partners with Paytm to offer instant loans during checkout
- Apple GymKit with NFC goes live in Australia
- Video shows that children could use Face ID to unlock their parents’ iPhone X
- UK supermarkets to test face recognition for proof-of-age at self-checkout tills