Microsoft rebrands wallet as Microsoft Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Microsoft Wallet is now Microsoft Pay: New app appears in Store — On MSFT — “Microsoft Wallet has changed its name to Microsoft Pay… Microsoft Pay was included in the Windows 10 Creators Update, but only now Microsoft Wallet has updated to reflect the name change. Microsoft Pay is developed for use with Windows 10 and Windows 10 on Arm devices.”

