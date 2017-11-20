Apple details its face detection algorithm

An on-device deep neural network for face detection — Apple — “Apple started using deep learning for face detection in iOS 10. With the release of the Vision framework, developers can now use this technology and many other computer vision algorithms in their apps. We faced significant challenges in developing the framework so that we could preserve user privacy and run efficiently on-device. This article discusses these challenges and describes the face detection algorithm.”
- Issuers to adopt common QR code for payments in Singapore from 2018
- Norwegian banks to form joint venture in bid to combat threat of global tech giants
- ABN Amro includes access to Tikkie payments in new developer APIs
- Wembley to let fans store contactless tickets in their Apple Wallet
- Amazon moves closer to rollout of automated stores