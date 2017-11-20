ABN Amro includes access to Tikkie payments in new developer APIs

ABN Amro launches its developer portal — ABN Amro — “Besides providing APIs that allow commercial clients easy access to their checking accounts, the bank also offers use of building blocks for sending Tikkie payment requests and sending bulk payment orders. This is also part of ABN Amro’s preparations for the European Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) laws, which – starting in 2018 – will allow regulated third parties to access the checking accounts of clients that have granted permission.”