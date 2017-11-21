Paying for a ride on the T could look very different in three years — Metro — “The MBTA on Monday moved towards overhauling its fare collection system to eliminate cash from its trolleys and buses and to give riders the ability to pay onboard with a credit card or smartphone… Riders will no longer be able to pay with cash on buses or the Green Line, eliminating transactions that cause delays and frustration for other passengers.”
- UK consumers want to set their own contactless transaction limit
- Swiss consumers to get single digital ID
- Boston to introduce NFC and contactless transit ticketing
- UK challenger bank Monzo lets account holders save funds in flexible pots
- Samsung Pay goes live in Mexico