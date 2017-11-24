ECB survey finds cash still dominates payments in the euro zone

Euro zone consumers still addicted to cash when they buy — Reuters — “Cash still dominates consumer payments in the euro zone, even as many Western economies are rapidly moving towards electronic payments, a survey published by the European Central Bank showed on Friday… The figures indicate that the euro zone is one of the slowest among big Western economies in giving up cash, trailing countries like the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada.”
- Bangkok street food vendors switch to mobile payments
- Starling Bank integrates third party rewards into open banking platform
- Sberbank to build ID platform that supports face, voice and retina biometrics
- Messaging app Line reports 40m mobile payment users