NFC Forum publishes 2017 technical specification release — NFC Forum — “The 2017 Technical Specifications Release comprises 21 new or updated near field communication technical specifications… The specifications feature the latest NFC technology and usability upgrades that significantly impact and advance functionality in a number of key areas for consumers and businesses.”
- Australia’s Bendigo Bank adds Apple Pay
- Forum publishes updated NFC technical specs
- Meet NFC World’s partners at Trustech
- ECB survey finds cash still dominates payments in the euro zone
- Bangkok street food vendors switch to mobile payments