Paytm CEO sets out plans to become the world’s largest digital bank

Alibaba-backed Paytm aims to become world’s largest digital bank — Bloomberg — “Paytm Payments Bank aims to create the world’s largest digital bank with 500m accounts, envisioning an online financial services provider of everything from wealth management to credit cards and stock market trading… The bank grew out of Paytm’s digital wallet, which amassed over a hundred million customers after India took high-denomination bills — or nearly 90% of the value of cash — out of circulation last November.”
- Bank of Canada reports on the potential of digital currencies
- Samsung Pay to add social sharing features?
- Octopus adds QR payments for taxi rides in Hong Kong
- Amazon to accept payments by voice on Alexa devices
