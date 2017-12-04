Amazon Alexa skills to accept payments — VentureBeat — “Developers and businesses making skills for Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to accept Amazon Pay for purchases directly within voice apps from the Alexa Skills Store… Initial skills categories to accept Amazon Pay include donations, restaurants, and event ticketing.”
- Bank of Canada reports on the potential of digital currencies
- Samsung Pay to add social sharing features?
- Octopus adds QR payments for taxi rides in Hong Kong
- Amazon to accept payments by voice on Alexa devices
- Paytm CEO sets out plans to become the world’s largest digital bank