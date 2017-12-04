Samsung Pay to add social sharing features?

You may soon be able to share your Samsung Pay transactions — SamMobile — “Samsung has built a feature for Samsung Pay that allows users to view a list of all their past transactions and share them to various social networks, including Facebook and Twitter, according to a patent spotted on Kipris’ database. Samsung Pay Story, which the firm describes as a ‘system for sharing buying experiences,’ is expected to be introduced in a future update for Samsung Pay, in an attempt to spread awareness of the payment platform using social media.”
