Apple begins to switch on Apple Pay Cash

Apple Pay Cash is rolling out for iOS 11.2 users — The Verge — “Apple was forced to release iOS 11.2 on Saturday, which was a little earlier than planned, due to a software bug. Now, Apple Pay Cash — one of the marquee features of the update — is being activated for users… The new feature is only available in the US for now, though.”
- UK consumers split 50:50 on willingness to share personal data with banks
- EU gives payments industry 18 months to implement strong customer authentication
- Venezuela to create a new virtual currency
- Google reports 12m Tez mobile payments users in India
- US consumers ready to share purchasing data with financial services AIs