NTT Data study finds Alexa and Siri will drive the digital customer experience of the future for financial services firms — NTT Data — “Consumers are comfortable providing FSIs [Financial Services Institutions] with access to a wide range of data if it enables them to provide advice on spending, insurance products or coverages, or targeted financing options to meet their financial goals. 68% would share online retail purchase information, 61% would share geolocation information, 49% would share Uber, Lyft and OpenTable information, 42% would share Facebook and Twitter information.”
- UK consumers split 50:50 on willingness to share personal data with banks
- EU gives payments industry 18 months to implement strong customer authentication
- Venezuela to create a new virtual currency
- Google reports 12m Tez mobile payments users in India
- US consumers ready to share purchasing data with financial services AIs