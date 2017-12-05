Venezuela unveils virtual currency amid economic crisis — BBC News — “Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced the creation of a new virtual currency in a bid to ease the country’s economic crisis. He said the Petro would be backed by Venezuela’s oil, gas, gold and diamond wealth… Mr Maduro said the new cryptocurrency would allow Venezuela ‘to advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade.'”
- UK consumers split 50:50 on willingness to share personal data with banks
- EU gives payments industry 18 months to implement strong customer authentication
- Venezuela to create a new virtual currency
- Google reports 12m Tez mobile payments users in India
- US consumers ready to share purchasing data with financial services AIs