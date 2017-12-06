Nintendo and Kellogg’s add NFC tags to cereal boxes

Special edition Super Mario Cereal boxes with integrated NFC tags are to begin shipping in the US on 11 December. The tags enable kids playing Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey game to tap the box with their Nintendo Switch controller “like you would an Amiibo” to receive gold coins or a heart they can then use as power-ups when playing the game.

“With Super Mario Cereal, Nintendo and Kellogg’s have teamed up to take fans on a breakfast odyssey that will continue long after the cereal box is empty,” Nintendo says. “In addition to collectible Super Mario Odyssey box art, each Super Mario Cereal box functions as an Amiibo accessory, making breakfast a more playful experience.”

“This powered-up partnership with Kellogg’s is another exciting way for us to expand the Nintendo brand in unique and creative ways,” says Tom Prata, Nintendo of America’s SVP for strategic initiatives. “We are always looking for new opportunities to bring smiles to people of all ages, and this is a fun way to kick off the day.”

“We are thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal,” adds Brad Schwan, senior director of Kellogg’s Morning Foods Marketing division. “The package adds value and excitement for fans, with marshmallow shapes in the cereal inspired by Super Mario power-ups to tie the theme together.”