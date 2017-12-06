Apple explains how Apple Pay Cash will function as an electronic purse on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Apple Pay Cash and person to person payments now available — Apple — “Apple customers who don’t already have Apple Pay set up on their supported device can still receive money from friends and family without needing to install a new app or add a card to Wallet. When new users receive money for the first time, it’s simply added to their new Apple Pay Cash card once they accept the terms.”
- Apple publishes video guide to using Apple Pay Cash
- Visa publishes future of security roadmap
- Six in ten card present transactions are now made with an EMV chip card
- Nintendo and Kellogg’s add NFC tags to cereal boxes
- Apple Pay Cash to run on Discover’s network