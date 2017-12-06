Apple explains how Apple Pay Cash will function as an electronic purse on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay Cash and person to person payments now available — Apple — “Apple customers who don’t already have Apple Pay set up on their supported device can still receive money from friends and family without needing to install a new app or add a card to Wallet. When new users receive money for the first time, it’s simply added to their new Apple Pay Cash card once they accept the terms.”

