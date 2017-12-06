Discover Network enables payments for Apple’s newly launched Apple Pay Cash — Discover — “Discover announced today that transactions made with Apple’s new Apple Pay Cash card leverage the Discover Network… When Apple customers receive money on a supported device, the money is added to their new Apple Pay Cash card. They can use the money instantly to pay someone or to make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps and on the web.”
- Apple publishes video guide to using Apple Pay Cash
- Visa publishes future of security roadmap
- Six in ten card present transactions are now made with an EMV chip card
- Nintendo and Kellogg’s add NFC tags to cereal boxes
- Apple Pay Cash to run on Discover’s network