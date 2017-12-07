Six in ten card present transactions are now made with an EMV chip card

59% of card-present transactions globally use EMV chip technology — EMVCo — “58.9% of card-present contact and contactless transactions globally were EMV-enabled between July 2016 and June 2017. This represents an increase over the prior year, when 42.4% of transactions were EMV-enabled… The United States experienced the largest year-over-year increase, with 31.4% of transactions being EMV-enabled, compared to 7.2% in the same period the prior year.”