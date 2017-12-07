Biometrics centrepiece of new Visa security roadmap — ZDNet — “The financial services giant has launched its 2020 and beyond roadmap first in Australia, focusing initially on biometrics for payment authorisation, ‘3-D Secure’ fraud detection, and pushing the use of tokenisation.”
- Apple publishes video guide to using Apple Pay Cash
- Visa publishes future of security roadmap
- Six in ten card present transactions are now made with an EMV chip card
- Nintendo and Kellogg’s add NFC tags to cereal boxes
- Apple Pay Cash to run on Discover’s network