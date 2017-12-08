Mofiria provides Aeon Bank with new hybrid biometric device — Mofiria — “Aeon Bank Ltd, a Japanese new style bank, has announced that they have introduced a whole new biometrics authentication system to their ATMs and teller windows, which allows the customers to do any bank transactions without using a bank card nor entering PIN number… Aeon Bank has introduced this system to five branches for the proof of concept and they have a plan to introduce it to all branches by October 2018.”
- Japanese bank to combine fingerprint and vein verification for cardless transactions at ATMs and teller windows
- Apple publishes video guide to using Apple Pay Cash
- Visa publishes future of security roadmap
- Six in ten card present transactions are now made with an EMV chip card
- Nintendo and Kellogg’s add NFC tags to cereal boxes