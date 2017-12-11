Visa to add sounds, animations and haptic feedback to transaction confirmations

See, hear and feel the evolution of Visa through sensory branding — Visa — “These new sound, animation and haptic (vibration) cues will help signify completed transactions in digital and physical retail environments when you pay with Visa… Visa’s sensory branding will be available as a software development kit (SDK) on the Visa Developer Platform, and through the Visa Ready program for deeper integration requirements, in 2018.”
- Australian merchants to accept payments on their mobile phones — with no additional hardware required
- Samsung integrates Hong Kong’s Octopus card into Samsung Pay
- China UnionPay launches mobile wallet app
- Alipay pushes into Hong Kong, India, Thailand and the Philippines with Christmas shopping festival
- Samsung Pay sets its sights on becoming a full service banking wallet