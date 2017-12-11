Visa to add sounds, animations and haptic feedback to transaction confirmations

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

See, hear and feel the evolution of Visa through sensory branding — Visa — “These new sound, animation and haptic (vibration) cues will help signify completed transactions in digital and physical retail environments when you pay with Visa… Visa’s sensory branding will be available as a software development kit (SDK) on the Visa Developer Platform, and through the Visa Ready program for deeper integration requirements, in 2018.”

