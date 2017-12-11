UnionPay takes mobile payment services fight to Alibaba and Tencent with integrated app — South China Morning Post — “UnionPay said the app could be linked to more than one bank account by different banks with all of their mobile payment services accepted and conducted via the platform… The country’s dominant bank card clearing service provider also launched a nationwide promotional campaign with aggressive discounts to attract consumers who have been increasingly using Alipay and Tenpay services for shopping.”
- Australian merchants to accept payments on their mobile phones — with no additional hardware required
- Samsung integrates Hong Kong’s Octopus card into Samsung Pay
- China UnionPay launches mobile wallet app
- Alipay pushes into Hong Kong, India, Thailand and the Philippines with Christmas shopping festival
- Samsung Pay sets its sights on becoming a full service banking wallet