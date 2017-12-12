GfK: Promoting the security of mobile payments could be the key to wider adoption

What’s really holding back in-store mobile payments? — GfK — “While security is often buried in promotional content to some degree, elevating this message to the first position could be a key to quicker adoption. The message of ‘the safest way to pay’ may be the path forward for mobile payments.”
- Rambus forecasts omnichannel tokenization and ‘merchant pay’ as key trends for 2018
- Australia’s central bank explores the issue of electronic banknotes
- Gemalto rejects Atos’ bid to acquire it for €4.3bn
- Nordea switches on its open banking platform
- Ford gets patent for smartphone key case
