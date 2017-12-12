Atos offers to acquire Gemalto for €4.3bn

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Atos proposes to acquire Gemalto to create a global leader in cybersecurity, digital technologies and services — Atos — “Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that it has made a formal proposal to acquire Gemalto by way of a public offer for all of Gemalto issued and outstanding shares.”

