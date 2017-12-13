Consumers to make 500bn card payments in 2022

Global card payments set to rise by more than half to 500bn by 2022 — RBR — “We have observed impressive growth in card usage across the globe. In developing markets, rising levels of card acceptance and consumers’ growing familiarity with using cards rather than cash as a payment tool, have contributed to high growth. Meanwhile, consumer usage of contactless technology for ever smaller amounts is bolstering growth in more mature markets.”
- Apple Pay about to go live in Brazil?
- Brazil to introduce multifunction driver’s licenses that can be read with an NFC phone
- Avis pilots mobile car rental keys
- Trimet to roll out world’s first integration of transit ticketing card with Android Pay
- Kroger grocery stores to accept Chase Pay mobile payments