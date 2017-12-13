Kroger grocery stores to accept Chase Pay mobile payments

Kroger and Chase Pay announce mobile payment partnership — Kroger — “The Kroger Co is teaming up with Chase Pay — the digital engagement wallet from JPMorgan Chase & Co — to offer mobile payments starting with select retail markets and ecommerce programs in 2018… Through the partnership, Chase’s 65 million customers will have an opportunity to use Chase Pay at Kroger for online and in-lane purchases.”
- Apple Pay about to go live in Brazil?
- Brazil to introduce multifunction driver’s licenses that can be read with an NFC phone
- Avis pilots mobile car rental keys
- Trimet to roll out world’s first integration of transit ticketing card with Android Pay
