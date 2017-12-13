Continental, Avis turn phones into rental car keys — Roadshow — “Using a smart device, renters will be able to lock, unlock and even start their rental car without needing to hunt down a physical key or key fob… For now, the pilot program is limited to a single market — the Kansas City area. But, if all goes according to plan, it’s likely to roll out to additional markets in the future.”
- Apple Pay about to go live in Brazil?
- Brazil to introduce multifunction driver’s licenses that can be read with an NFC phone
- Avis pilots mobile car rental keys
- Trimet to roll out world’s first integration of transit ticketing card with Android Pay
- Kroger grocery stores to accept Chase Pay mobile payments
- William Hugh Murray, CISSP