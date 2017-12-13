Avis pilots mobile car rental keys

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Continental, Avis turn phones into rental car keys — Roadshow — “Using a smart device, renters will be able to lock, unlock and even start their rental car without needing to hunt down a physical key or key fob… For now, the pilot program is limited to a single market — the Kansas City area. But, if all goes according to plan, it’s likely to roll out to additional markets in the future.”

    This application requires a hardware addition to the cars, an app on the phone. and a function in the Wizard of Avis to bind that app on a specific phone with the device on a specific auto. Would not interfere with autos in one market to travel into and out of another.