Trimet to roll out world’s first integration of transit ticketing card with Android Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Portland-Vancouver’s Hop Fastpass partners with Google, becoming the first virtual transit fare card available within Android Pay globally — TriMet — “TriMet and Google are teaming up for a first — making Hop Fastpass the first virtual transit card available in Android Pay starting early next year… In December 2017, a select group of TriMet, C-Tran, and Portland Streetcar beta testers will be able to load a virtual Hop card into Android Pay — giving them the ability to tap their phones to pay for their fares and receive all the benefits of a physical Hop card.”

  • William Hugh Murray, CISSP

    One is able to purchase tickets on the commuter rail of the NYC MTA. One may pay with Apple Pay, Masterpass, credit and debit cards and other methods.. Intent is to be inclusive of payment methods. The commuter rail of the MTA employees conductors whose duties include collecting and checking tickets and passes. While the e-ticket includes a bar code that can be used for automatic scanning and checking, the system currently relies on the conductors.