Brazil to introduce multifunction driver’s licenses that can be read with an NFC phone

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

New Brazilian driving licence adopts Cipurse specification from OSPT Alliance — OSPT Alliance — “The technology on the new card has many benefits including allowing law enforcement officers to read the data on the card via an NFC smartphone app, in any location, and quickly coordinate with other agencies across related systems. Additionally, banks can use fingerprint authentication to grant access to services and credit, and local public transportation solutions can also be implemented on the card.”

  • William Hugh Murray, CISSP

    What we really need is drivers licenses that can be stored on, read from, and reconciled by, mobiles.