Apple Pay about to go live in Brazil?

Bank documentation hints at Brazilian Apple Pay launch — AppleInsider — “Documentation seen by Itau Unibanco customers on Monday suggest Apple is on the verge of launching Apple Pay in Brazil, which was first rumored to gain access to the mobile payments service nearly two years ago.”
