Samsung Pay Rewards expands to Spain

Samsung launches Samsung Rewards, a new loyalty program of Samsung Pay — Samsung Spain (translation) — “Users who make purchases with Samsung Pay will receive Samsung Rewards points each time they make a purchase. The accumulated points will be valid for one year and can be exchanged directly for exclusive gifts.”
- Australia’s central bank explores the issue of electronic banknotes
- Gemalto rejects Atos’ bid to acquire it for €4.3bn
- Nordea switches on its open banking platform
- Ford gets patent for smartphone key case
