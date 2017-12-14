Ford gets patent for smartphone key case

Ford patents a smartphone case that turns your phone into a key fob — Ford Authority — “Ford Motor Company was just this week granted a patent on a new type of smartphone case with all the necessary integrated electronics to allow the phone to function as a vehicle key fob… The device would communicate with the encased smartphone through the Bluetooth or NFC (Near Field Communication) protocols, the patent says, giving the user access to a virtual keyfob on the smartphone’s screen.”
- Australia’s central bank explores the issue of electronic banknotes
- Gemalto rejects Atos’ bid to acquire it for €4.3bn
- Nordea switches on its open banking platform
- Samsung Pay Rewards expands to Spain