Gemalto rejects Atos’ bid to acquire it for €4.3bn

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Gemalto rejects unsolicited and conditional proposal by Atos — Gemalto — “Gemalto is well advanced in its transition from traditional banking and telecom smartcard markets to fast-growing government, enterprise and cybersecurity and machine-to-machine markets… The board of directors considers that the proposal significantly undervalues the company.”

