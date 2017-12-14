Gemalto rejects unsolicited and conditional proposal by Atos — Gemalto — “Gemalto is well advanced in its transition from traditional banking and telecom smartcard markets to fast-growing government, enterprise and cybersecurity and machine-to-machine markets… The board of directors considers that the proposal significantly undervalues the company.”
- Australia’s central bank explores the issue of electronic banknotes
- Gemalto rejects Atos’ bid to acquire it for €4.3bn
- Nordea switches on its open banking platform
- Ford gets patent for smartphone key case
- Samsung Pay Rewards expands to Spain