Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords — Visa — “Seventy percent of respondents find biometrics easier than passwords and 61% consider it faster. Fewer than a third of consumers use unique passwords for each of their accounts. Fifty percent of consumers responded that the top benefit of using biometrics is eliminating the need to remember multiple passwords or PINs, followed by 46% who said that biometrics is more secure than passwords or PINs for verifying identity.”
- Chase offers 5% cash back on payments made with mobile wallets
- Safaricom adds NFC payments to M-Pesa mobile money service
- Calling all payment, card and secure credential technology suppliers
- US survey finds growing support for biometrics as a replacement for passwords and PINs
- Samsung and LG to launch low-end smartphones that support their mobile payment services