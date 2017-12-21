UK’s Open Banking to launch on 13 January 2018 — Open Banking — “The UK is the first nation to implement a standardised open banking solution. In the UK we are creating a single technology standard enabling new services to be easily built and offered to consumers and small businesses… The first set of Open Banking APIs will go live to third party providers on 13 January.”
- Happy holidays from the NFC World team
- Ikea calls for innovative ‘digital communication carrier’ solutions
- Visa reports 66% drop in fraud at US merchants equipped to accept chip cards
- Australian transit authority uses open APIs to expand ticketing network to private operators
- UK banks to begin rollout of world’s first standardised open banking system