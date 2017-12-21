Visa reports 66% drop in fraud at US merchants equipped to accept chip cards

Counterfeit fraud at US chip-enabled merchants down 66% — Visa — “With EMV chip transactions continuing to grow in the US, counterfeit fraud volume decreased 66% at chip-enabled merchants in June 2017 compared to June 2015. US financial institutions have issued 462m chip cards to consumers, and 2.5m, or 55% of US storefronts, accept chip cards.”
