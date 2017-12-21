Ikea Open Innovation Challenge in printed electronics — Printed Electronics World — “Ikea has invited a selection of companies to propose innovative ideas and technologies aiming at e-labels and/or digital communication carriers… The communication carriers are media conveying information, analog today, attached to Ikea products or as in-store communication.”
- Happy holidays from the NFC World team
- Ikea calls for innovative ‘digital communication carrier’ solutions
- Visa reports 66% drop in fraud at US merchants equipped to accept chip cards
- Australian transit authority uses open APIs to expand ticketing network to private operators
- UK banks to begin rollout of world’s first standardised open banking system