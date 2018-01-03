Restaurants report on benefits of going cash-free

Plastic is king at New York restaurants that no longer accept cash — CBS — “Restaurants said no cash means no wasting time running to the bank for change, or spending hours counting money. They also say business is up. ‘So much faster. With one person on one register we can move 150 people through here in an hour. It’s insane how much faster it is.’
- China’s central bank to begin testing QR code payments registration and settlement regulations from April
- Guangzhou pilot lets consumers use WeChat to create an official digital ID
- China’s central bank caps static QR code transactions at US$76
- Seat tests grocery deliveries direct to customers’ cars
- Israel considers issuing a digital currency to speed up payments