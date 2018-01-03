Restaurants report on benefits of going cash-free

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Plastic is king at New York restaurants that no longer accept cash — CBS — “Restaurants said no cash means no wasting time running to the bank for change, or spending hours counting money. They also say business is up. ‘So much faster. With one person on one register we can move 150 people through here in an hour. It’s insane how much faster it is.’

Source

Learn more: , , , ,

Territory: