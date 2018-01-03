Israel considers issuing a digital currency to speed up payments

Israel central bank mulls issuing digital currency for faster payments — Reuters — “The Bank of Israel is examining issuing digital currency as a means of creating a faster payments system as well as reducing the amount of cash in the economy, a central bank source said… The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said the government was ready to legislate or include the issue in its 2019 budget and economic package if the central bank gave the green light.”
- China’s central bank to begin testing QR code payments registration and settlement regulations from April
- Guangzhou pilot lets consumers use WeChat to create an official digital ID
- China’s central bank caps static QR code transactions at US$76
- Seat tests grocery deliveries direct to customers’ cars
