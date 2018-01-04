Honda to let drivers use Alipay to make payments from cars

Honda to team up with Alibaba in connected cars — Nikkei Asian Review — “The Japanese automaker will work with the Chinese e-retailing titan’s AutoNavi business. They plan to develop a service that lets drivers make reservations using AutoNavi maps and make payments via Alibaba’s online platform Alipay. Decisions will be made soon on when to make the service available on which vehicles.”
- Hasbro picks NXP chips for new NFC music mixing game
- KFC installs contactless donation stations across New Zealand
- Bank of Cyprus to issue biometric cards to customers
- Bank Hapoalim to investigate potential of blockchain for user authentication
- Alipay reports mobile payments adoption stats