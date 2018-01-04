Alipay reports mobile payments adoption stats

Mobile devices handle some 80% of Alipay’s online payments in 2017 — ECNS — “New data from Alipay show 82% of the transactions on its platform in 2017 were made through mobile devices, mostly smart phones. This ratio is said to be an all-time high… There were 520m Alipay users in China, or around 37% of the country’s population, in 2017… More than 40m small retailers across China, according to Alipay, established their own quick response codes in 2017… Bus and subway networks in more than 30 Chinese cities began allowing passengers to pay fares via Alipay through 2017.”
- Hasbro picks NXP chips for new NFC music mixing game
- KFC installs contactless donation stations across New Zealand
- Bank of Cyprus to issue biometric cards to customers
- Bank Hapoalim to investigate potential of blockchain for user authentication
