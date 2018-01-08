L’Oréal embeds NFC in UV sensing thumbnail patch

L’Oréal advances its commitment to promoting sun safety with La Roche-Posay UV Sense, the first battery-free wearable electronic UV sensor — L’Oréal — “The wearable is less than two millimeters thick, nine millimeters in diameter and designed to be worn for up to two weeks on the thumbnail… Powered by the user’s mobile phone and activated by UVA and UVB rays, UV Sense is the first wearable electronic UV sensor powered without a battery.”