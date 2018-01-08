ABN Amro to test contactless payment rings, watches, bracelets and keyrings

ABN Amro clients invited to test new wearables as payment method — ABN Amro — “ABN Amro is taking the next step in testing new wearables as a payment method with 500 of its clients. After prior successful internal tests in 2017, clients can now experience what it’s like to make contactless payments with a ring, watch, bracelet or keyring. ABN Amro is the first bank to enable worldwide payment with a wearable that’s linked to a current account. As from today, sign-ups are open for clients to participate in a four-month pilot.”