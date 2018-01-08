Malaysia’s first self-service convenience store has opened in Subang Jaya — Says — “Following the likes of Amazon and Alibaba, an e-payment operator has opened Malaysia’s first unmanned, self-service convenience store… Customers are required to download the Irispay app, fill in personal details, and scan the QR code on the products before making payment.”
- Google to combine Android Pay and Google Wallet into single Google Pay service
- Boston Fed: One in four US financial institutions now offer a mobile payments service
- Malaysia’s first cashierless store opens in Subang Jaya
- Bank of England puts a hold on research into issuing its own digital currency
- ABN Amro to test contactless payment rings, watches, bracelets and keyrings