Boston Fed: One in four US financial institutions now offer a mobile payments service

Survey: Retail mobile banking nearing universal adoption, mobile payment offerings accelerate — Federal Reserve Bank of Boston — “Implementation of mobile payment services is accelerating as financial institutions respond to competitive pressure and the industry momentum for mobile payments: In addition to the 24% already offering mobile payments, 40% plan to do so within two years. Additionally, more than two-thirds of respondents partner or plan to partner with third-party processors and more than half are considering a partnership with a near-field communication (NFC) wallet provider.”