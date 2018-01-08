Bringing it all together with Google Pay — Google — “We’re excited to announce we’ll be bringing together all the different ways to pay with Google, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into a single brand: Google Pay. With Google Pay, it’ll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind. Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends.”
- Boston Fed: One in four US financial institutions now offer a mobile payments service
- Malaysia’s first cashierless store opens in Subang Jaya
- Bank of England puts a hold on research into issuing its own digital currency
- ABN Amro to test contactless payment rings, watches, bracelets and keyrings