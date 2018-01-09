LA Metro to offer incentives to NFC mobile ticketing users

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Metro plans to roll out new smartphone payment app later this year — Curbed — “The system is expected to be ready for testing this summer, with a full rollout planned for the fall, says Metro spokesperson Rick Jager… Promotions will be available for frequent riders. Jager says these might include incentives for users choosing to ride public transit on smoggy days or a system by which riders could earn points or ‘medallions’ when paying for trips.”

