LA Metro to offer incentives to NFC mobile ticketing users

Metro plans to roll out new smartphone payment app later this year — Curbed — “The system is expected to be ready for testing this summer, with a full rollout planned for the fall, says Metro spokesperson Rick Jager… Promotions will be available for frequent riders. Jager says these might include incentives for users choosing to ride public transit on smoggy days or a system by which riders could earn points or ‘medallions’ when paying for trips.”
- Ant Financial gets central bank approval to launch mobile wallet JV in Malaysia
- Mastercard and Here to create in-vehicle services that combine payments and mapping
- Campari fridge magnets let customers order drinks via NFC
- LG announces plans to launch its mobile payments service in the US
- Visa, Mastercard and JCB back payment card with built-in cell phone chip