Chinese government teams up with WeChat to offer digital social security cards

China’s social security system turns to WeChat for electronic ID — South China Morning Post — “Government trials in 26 cities will have Tencent’s WeChat replace traditional state-issued social security cards with digital version tied to users’ accounts… The WeChat-based electronic social security cards will enable users to provide their identification, status, payment records and other relevant information to official online inquiries about benefits and insurance coverage.”
- Ant Financial gets central bank approval to launch mobile wallet JV in Malaysia
- Mastercard and Here to create in-vehicle services that combine payments and mapping
- Campari fridge magnets let customers order drinks via NFC
- LG announces plans to launch its mobile payments service in the US
- Visa, Mastercard and JCB back payment card with built-in cell phone chip