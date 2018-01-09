Visa, Mastercard and JCB back payment card with built-in cell phone chip

Dynamics Inc, global banks, payments networks, and telecommunications carriers unveil Wallet Card — Dynamics — “With almost 200 internal components, this Internet of Things device incorporates a number of cutting-edge technologies including: A cell phone chip and cell phone antenna so data can be transferred between Wallet Card and the bank anywhere in the world and at any time of the day; A battery and organic recharging chip so that the card charges itself through normal operation. Wallet Card can last indefinitely without the need for the consumer to perform any physical action.”
- Ant Financial gets central bank approval to launch mobile wallet JV in Malaysia
- Mastercard and Here to create in-vehicle services that combine payments and mapping
- Campari fridge magnets let customers order drinks via NFC
- LG announces plans to launch its mobile payments service in the US
