LG announces plans to launch its mobile payments service in the US

LG to launch mobile payment system in US by June — Yonhap — “LG Electronics Inc said Tuesday it will launch its mobile payment system in the United States during the first half of this year in time with the release of its upcoming mobile phone… Based on the Wireless Magnetic Communication technology, LG Pay allows users to make payments by touching their smartphones to regular credit card devices… LG said it is considering launching its mobile payment system as LG Wallet in the US.”